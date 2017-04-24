Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 15:26

Grants available to support community initiatives Horizons Regional Council is calling for applications to its community grants programme with $20,000 available to support environmental initiatives. The programme helps encourage and support local community groups, schools, early childcare centres and iwi/hapÅ«, with not-for-profit projects designed to enhance the Region’s natural environment.

Horizons chairman Bruce Gordon says applications will be assessed on environmental benefits, feasibility, community involvement and long-term benefits. "In the past we have granted funding to a range of projects such as sand dune stabilisation, native tree planting, wetland preservation and trapping to protect endangered species," says Mr Gordon.

"More often than not we help groups that simply need a little funding to get their projects underway. It’s really satisfying to provide this support and we can also supply expert advice where possible." Mr Gordon says applications that provide opportunities for the public to learn more about the environment and encourage greater use of the Region’s facilities and amenities will be considered favourably.

"We receive frequent proposals for beautification planting, vegetable gardens and edible forests. While these are great ideas, they don’t focus on engagement with the natural environmental aspect of the programme, so we ask that applicants have a decent read of the grant guidelines." Last year Horizons funded 11 projects which ranged from a variety of activities across the Region and received between $500-$4,000 each.

"For the last round we gave out quite a few native planting grants, including one to the Wildbase Recovery Community Trust in Palmerston North. The Trust had a ground breaking ceremony last week and it’s exciting to think the native plants we funded will be going into a facility that will contribute to the conservation of endangered species."

The closing date for applications is 5pm Friday 19 May. For further information please visit www.horizons.govt.nz or phone Horizons on 0508 800 800.