Serious road crash in Tauranga

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 17:01

SH36 (Tauranga Direct Road), between Pyes Pa Road and Te Matai Road is expected to be closed for some time following a serious crash this afternoon.

Diversions are in place at the north end of Pyes Pa Road near Te Matai Road and at the south end of Pyes Pa Road near Dudley Road.

The crash occurred at around 1.30pm this afternoon and involved a truck and trailer unit going over a bank.

Emergency services are still to determine what the truck was carrying.

As a precaution the load is being treating as hazardous goods and Environmental Protection Agency officials from Bay of Plenty District Council are assisting at the scene.