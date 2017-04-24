Fatal crash on SH36 in Bay of Plenty

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 19:00

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on SH36 (Tauranga Direct Road), between Pyes Pa Road and Te Matai Road this afternoon.

The crash involved a truck and trailer unit going over a bank.

The driver of the truck and trailer unit, was a 63 year-old Rotorua man who died as a result of the crash.

Due to crash SH36 is expected to be closed over-night.

Diversions are in place at the north end of Pyes Pa Road near Te Matai Road and at the south end of Pyes Pa Road near Dudley Road.

The truck and trailer unit was transporting a load of hazardous substances.

Due to the nature of the substances a 250m exclusion zone has been established around the crash site.

Environmental Protection Agency officials from Bay of Plenty District Council are assisting at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.