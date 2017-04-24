Name release following double fatal motorcycle crash in Tokoroa

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 21:25

Police can now release the names of the two motorcyclists killed in a crash on SH1, Tokoroa on Friday 21 April.

The two people killed were 59-year-old Steven Charles Ward of Hastings and 41-year-old Ian Michael Emerson from Putaruru.

Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of both victims.

The Serious Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.