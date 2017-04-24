Name release following double fatal motorcycle crash in Tokoroa

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the names of the two motorcyclists killed in a crash on SH1, Tokoroa on Friday 21 April.
The two people killed were 59-year-old Steven Charles Ward of Hastings and 41-year-old Ian Michael Emerson from Putaruru.
Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of both victims.
The Serious Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.