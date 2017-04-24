Arrest following assault in Queenstown

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 21:40

Queenstown Police have tonight arrested and charged a 29-year-old local man in connection with the serious assault of a man on Brunswick Street, Queenstown late last night.

The man has been charged with Injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and has been bailed to appear in the Queenstown District Court on 1 May 2017.

The victim remains in Lakes District Hospital where the full extent of his injuries are still being assessed however his condition is considered stable.

Police are calling for anyone who may have been in the Brunswick Street / Thompson Street area between 10.15 and 10.45pm on Sunday night and who believes they may have relevant information in relation the the assault to contact Queenstown Police on 03 441 1600.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would like to thank those members of the public that came forward at the time of the incident and whose help has led to the early location and arrest of the man alleged to have committed the assault.

Police would like to reassure the public that this appears to have been an isolated incident with the two men apparently known to each other.