Manawatu Gorge closed due to slip

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 23:55

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that the Manawatu Gorge is closed due to a slip that is blocking both lanes.

Motorists can use the Pahiatua Track and the Saddle Road as alternative routes.

Contractors will reassess the situation in the morning and an update will be provided.

Motorists can check the latest information on highway conditions, delays and closures at www.highwayinfo.govt.nz (external link) , or by calling 0800 4 HIGWHAYS (0800 44 44 49).