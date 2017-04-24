Manawatu Gorge closed due to slip

|
Motorists are advised that the Manawatu Gorge is currently closed due to a slip with both lanes blocked.
The gorge is likely to remain closed overnight and the situation assessed in the morning.
Alternative routes are available via the Saddle Road and the Pahiatua Track.
