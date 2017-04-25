Fatal crash in Ohau

Tuesday, 25 April, 2017 - 09:01

Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash at Lake Ohau in the Waitaki District.

One man has died in the single-vehicle crash on Freehold Creek Bridge, which is a one-lane bridge between Lake Ohau Village and Lake Ohau Lodge.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police were notified at 6am on Tuesday 25 April.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.