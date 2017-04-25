SH 36 road closure - update

Tuesday, 25 April, 2017 - 09:51

State Highway 36 (Tauranga Direct Road) remains closed today following a fatal crash between Pyes Pa Road and Te Matai Road yesterday afternoon.

The road is expected to be closed for most of the day to enable the truck and trailer unit, along with the hazardous substances the truck was carrying, to be removed from the crash site.

Diversions remain in place at the north end of Pyes Pa Road near Te Matai Road, and at the south end of Pyes Pa Road near Dudley Road.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.