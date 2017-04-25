New Zealand Lions mark 100 years

Tuesday, 25 April, 2017 - 15:51

A series of "legacy projects" including funding for the search for a medical breakthrough using stem cells to cure type 1 diabetes, through to a recovery unit for sick and injured native birds, will mark 100 years of Lions Clubs International.

Lions was started by a Chicago insurance agent, Melvin Jones in 1917 and now extends to 210 countries and geographical areas with more than 1.4 million members. It is the world’s largest voluntary community service organisation.

Lions came to New Zealand in 1955 and there are now 350 clubs with 10,000 members raising money and delivering help in their local communities. Over the century Lions have raised billions of dollars globally. One of their most significant ongoing projects has been helping people cope and overcome blindness. They were won over in 1925 by Helen Keller when she asked them to become "knights of the blind". They introduced and promoted the use of the white cane to help blind people negotiate streets in safety and warn the increasing number of car drivers that a blind person was crossing the road.

In more recent years they have funded millions of dollars’ worth of cataract surgery in third world countries and in New Zealand containers of recycled spectacles have been sent up to the Pacific Islands for children and adults alike.

The SightFirst programme has saved or restored the sight to more than 27 million people and Lions say they will save the sight of up to 37 million more.

New Zealand with the help of money from Lions may be on the edge of a world breakthrough for type 1 diabetes. An Otago University research team will publish "exciting results" from three years’ research which has received $80,000 of a $100,000 pledge from Lions Clubs in the Otago area. Further north the Lions teamed up with Rotary to raise money for the rehabilitation of wildlife after surgery or sickness, backing up the Wildbase Hospital run by Massey University’s Institute of Veterinary Sciences.

The Wildbase Recovery unit will include permanent breeding and in-flight aviaries, along with an education centre to raise awareness of the issues facing 37 percent of our native bird species at risk of habitat loss, resource extraction, invasive species and climate change.

Statistics show that New Zealand has a high rate of volunteerism with more than a million Kiwis getting involved in some aspect of unpaid work each year. It is estimated non-profit institutions and volunteers contribute a massive $6.95 billion to the New Zealand economy and the Government is on record with a commitment to encourage and support the sector.

Lions are strongest in New Zealand’s thriving rural communities, where there is a strong community spirit, a proportionately high number of self-employed people and where rural and town interests come together.