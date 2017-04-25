Fatal crash in Kerikeri

|
One person has died following a crash in Kerikeri this afternoon.
The crash happened at around 3.30pm this afternoon on Kapiro Road and involved a car and a motorbike.
Kapiro Road is currently closed between Equestrian Drive and Redcliffs Road.
The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
