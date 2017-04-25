Police recover two bodies in Fiordland

Tuesday, 25 April, 2017 - 19:20

An Southland police SAR team today recovered the bodies of two climbers from an area below Marian Peak in the Darren Mountains, Fiordland.

"Two climbers were reported missing yesterday afternoon and had been overdue for 24 hours.

A search by helicopter yesterday evening located the climbers at the base of a climbing face where they had clearly suffered a fall," said Sergeant Tod Hollebon of Te Anau Police.

The two climbers left Homer Huts near the Milford Road on Saturday 22 April and their intended route was Barrier Knob to Barrier Peak, a descent into Marian Valley and to ascend Marian Peak.

Police are currently in the process of contacting next of kin.