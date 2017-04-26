Fatal shooting in Invercargill

|
A woman has died following a shooting incident in Invercargill last night.
A second person was also shot during the incident and has been transferred to hospital with serious injuries.
The incident occurred shortly after 8pm on Tuesday 25 April 2017 on Otepuni Road and the road is currently closed.
One person is in custody and is assisting Police with their inquiries.
Police are not looking for anyone else at this time.
