Firearms incident in Invercargill

Invercargill Police are responding to a firearms incident in the suburb of Newfield.
Initial reports indicate that two people have been shot.
One person is in custody and is assisting Police with their inquiries.
Police are not looking for anyone else at this time.
The incident occurred on Otepuni Road shortly after 8pm and the road is currently closed.
