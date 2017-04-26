Waikato Police attend serious crash in Mangateparu

|
Waikato Police are attending a serious crash in Mangateparu, north of Morrinsville.
Emergency services were called at 05:52am this morning to the incident at the intersection of Cross Road and Cameron Road.
The intersection is closed and diversions are being put in place.
Further information will be released as it becomes available.
