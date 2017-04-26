Fatal crash in Mangateparu, Waikato

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 07:54

One person has died and two people are in a serious condition following a crash in Mangateparu, north of Morrinsville.

Emergency services were called at 05:52am, Wednesday 26 April, 2017.

The collision between two cars occurred at the intersection of Cross Road and Cameron Road.

The intersection is closed and diversions are now in place.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating the cause of the incident while next of kin is being informed.