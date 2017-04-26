Cleaning up in Edgecumbe

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 11:05

University of Waikato law student Charmaine Riley spent her mid-semester break in Edgecumbe helping clean up the mess left by Cyclone Debbie.

Charmaine is part of the Hamilton Volunteer Operational Support Fire Brigade. She has a pager and is on call 24/7 for any callouts for which she may be needed.

After Cyclone Debbie devastated the town of Edgecumbe, forcing residents out of their homes and causing extensive damage to properties, the Ngaruawahia Fire Brigade and Hamilton Volunteer Operational Support were deployed to Edgecumbe to assist with the clean-up. Charmaine and her fellow volunteers spent two weeks providing support in the form of meals and cleaning up, shifting belongings, and decontaminating property.

"At first we just made food to feed the forces, just while they were on duty," she says. "We were feeding the police and the army and did 450 meals in those first two days. Once some people were able to go back into their houses, we started helping people move stuff out of their houses onto the roads, because a lot of their things were destroyed. Then we were just spraying driveways and trying to decontaminate because there was mud everywhere."

For the next two weeks, the volunteer crew offered help to anyone who needed it, and they even approached all the local businesses, one by one, to see if they could help with anything.

Although the work was physically demanding - the team worked from 5am until midnight each day and slept on airbeds in the fire station - Charmaine says they worked tirelessly, fuelled by their passion for helping others.

"We were definitely happy to be there, but quite sad and shocked at what was going on. There’s a rush of adrenaline to get in and help people and stop the suffering. Your first instant thought is ‘What can we do to help?’ It can be eye-opening, and nothing compares to the way it looks on TV when you see it first-hand."

However, she’s thankful that Edgecumbe allowed them to stay and help, and she "learnt a lot from seeing how one incident affected so many lives so deeply". Now that she’s returned to Hamilton the third-year law student really values the home she comes back to, and believes these life experiences will help cultivate the empathy and perspectives that will benefit her studies.

"To be a practising lawyer, you have to be able to relate to all sorts of people. All these learning experiences give you a really good outlook on life and help you relate to people and understand their way of life."