Council pleased with Environment Court decision

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 10:58

After nearly a decade of discussion over land use in the Mackenzie Basin, Mackenzie District Council is pleased that the Environment Court has made a decision on a substantial part of the Council’s plan change 13.

Plan change 13 relates to an amendment to the Council’s District Plan that was first notified in 2007. It was initiated by Council to address subdivision and land use issues within the Mackenzie Basin. Council’s decision on the matter was appealed to the Environment Court and has subsequently been the subject of numerous actions within the Environment Court, High Court and Court of Appeal.

The plan change seeks to strike a balance between appropriate development and environmental protection within the Mackenzie Basin. Council has maintained an involvement throughout the court directed processes to represent the wider community interest and to meet legal obligations.

There has been a considerable cost associated with the court actions. Court findings have been appealed many times with appellants committing large sums of money on legal and technical consultants.

Council’s costs alone have significantly exceeded one million dollars. This latest decision under the Resource Management Act provides more certainty as to what planning rules will apply to activities in the Mackenzie Basin, says mayor, Graham Smith. "The Court has been very clear in describing the measures that are required to protect the outstanding natural landscape values of the Mackenzie Basin.

The decision also puts in place more stringent measures in relation to land development in "special" areas, Mr Smith says. Special areas include areas designated as lakeside protection areas, scenic viewing areas, scenic grassland areas and sites of natural significance. The decision also provides for some development in areas of low visual vulnerability and farm base areas.

While this is a significant decision in terms of plan change 13, there are other parts of the plan change that need to be finalised by the Environment Court once the appeal period ends.

The Council will use this decision to draft a review of the rural chapter of its District Plan, Mr Smith says.