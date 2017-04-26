Lower Queen St lawn makes way for CRL progress

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 11:55

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Lower Queen Street as we know it.

From May until 2019, the area in front of Britomart Train Station that has been an inner city lawn and public space for the past year will become a City Rail Link (CRL) construction zone.

Last year’s removal of buses in Lower Queen Street allowed the street to be taken back by the public and partnering with Activate Auckland, the CRL team installed artificial grass, surface paint and artwork to turn it into a popular space.

It has become a meeting point, a transit space, a transport thoroughfare and a surprise space with buskers, art installations, tour promoters, interactive community events, food stalls and the host to the memorable CRL construction launch ceremony.

Although the space is surrounded by construction zones, the transformation has proved to be popular with visitors and locals alike, especially over summer when deck chairs were used daily.

Now it will take on a new look as contractors prepare for the cut and cover works to build the CRL twin tunnels from the outer platforms at Britomart. In addition, the adjacent Commercial Bay development needs more space.

However it’ll still be a way for pedestrians to get from Quay to Customs and to Britomart Station. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times as will vehicle access to nearby Tyler and Galway Streets.

From the beginning of May, the pack down of Lower Queen Street will begin with the trees and i-Site getting new homes and the grass being given its final mow. Construction hoardings will appear followed by the long awaited next stage of CRL construction.

Tell us what you thought of the Lower Queen Street temporary transformation by emailing CRLProject@at.govt.nz