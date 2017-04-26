Ratepayers' Alliance to make oral annual budget submission today

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 12:02

The Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance will be making submissions on the Auckland Council draft budget, after Cr Ross Clow made a u-turn on his decision not to allow the ratepayer group to make oral submissions. Their Spokesperson, Jo Holmes, says:

"After the Council voted to block public submissions on their draft budget, hearing instead from hand-picked 'key stakeholder' groups, our supporters kicked into gear. Receiving emails from more than 1,200 ratepayers, Cr Ross Clow (the chair of the Finance Committee) then invited the Ratepayers’ Alliance to make an oral submission. That was followed two days later by a letter revoking the invite. Thankfully, it seems Cr Clow has now changed his mind, again."

"The Council have granted the Ratepayers' Alliance a 15-minute speaking slot today (26th April) at 1:35pm in Room 1, Level 26, 135 Albert Street, Auckland. While we had hoped the Council would agree to open submissions to all ratepayers (those most affected by the draft budget), at least we can stand up for them as a representative group."

"We'll be holding to account those Councillors who appear to be betraying the fiscally prudent platforms they were elected on only six months ago."