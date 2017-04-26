Strong demand for Taratahi apiculture courses

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 12:57

Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre is offering more beekeeping programmes across the country to meet the Apiculture industry’s continued growth and demand for skilled workers.

Trained beekeepers are in high demand with top workers earning $80k a year according to the latest MPI monitoring report on the industry. Entry-level beekeepers earn close to $40k in an industry which exports $315 million of honey related products. Last year 180 students from across the country completed the Taratahi Level 3 New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture, which was a 50 percent increase from 2015. Taratahi Business Development Director, Richard Wanhill says beekeeping and other related jobs in the apiculture industry are becoming an attractive career option for a growing number of people. "Apiculture is an industry with a strong growth profile and we are seeing more mature students enrolling on our beekeeping programmes. They are the sort of people who may have trained for an office job but decide they want an outdoor career which also offers the opportunity to start their own business. "Many schools are also introducing students to apiculture as well, so we are expecting to see a flow on from those courses to the more advanced programmes we offer at Taratahi.

"There is a huge demand for skills and beekeeping is only one of a number of different careers in this growth industry. We continue to work closely with key industry people to ensure we are delivering the skilled workers they need," Mr Wanhill says.

Taratahi delivers practical vocational education for the primary sector so there will be plenty of hands on learning opportunities in commercial apiaries as well as theory in the classroom. Programmes are focussed on turning out work ready employees and upskilling those who are already in the industry who want a recognised qualification. Programme content for the 34 week NCEA level three qualification includes; Bees and their habitat, apiculture equipment, bee hive construction, health and safety, seasonal management of an apiary, re-queening a hive; diseases and health issues associated with bees, maintaining a healthy beehive, American Foul Brood recognition and destruction; honey processing; honey extraction and bee feeding.