Name released of man who died in crash near Lake Ohau

Police can now release the name of man who died as a result of a crash near Lake Ohau, Waitaki yesterday morning, Tuesday 25 April, 2017.
He was 34-year-old Rowan Alexander Yeager of Ohau.
Police's thoughts are with the man's family while the investigation into the cause continues.
