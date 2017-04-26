Not too late to have your say on pest management

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 14:05

Controlling pests is vital in helping protect the health of individuals, our native ecosystems, businesses and livelihoods; which is why the Bay of Plenty Regional Council wants your input in developing the next Regional Pest Management Plan (RPMP).

The RPMP directs what pests will be the focus in our region and how they will be managed. As part of the process in developing the next plan, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council has released a discussion document for the public to review and provide feedback.

The document describes the pest management issues facing the region and the Council’s proposed approach to managing these issues.

So if gorse a real thorn in your side, privet really gets up your nose or wallabies and feral cats are your pet peeve, visit https://www.boprc.govt.nz/haveyoursay to review the RPMP discussion document and fill out a feedback form. Alternatively you can email pestplan@boprc.govt.nz.

Submissions close May 1st 2017. Then there will be another opportunity for the public to have their input through the formal submission process later in the year.