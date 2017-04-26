Medical imaging tutors converge on UCOL

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 13:48

As one of only three institutions in New Zealand with an undergraduate Medical Imaging degree, UCOL recently hosted a forum bringing together the Clinical Tutors who help deliver the programme across the North Island.

These Clinical Tutors work with UCOL’s Bachelor of Applied Science (Medical Imaging Technology) students while they complete over 2400 hours on clinical placement work as part of the degree.

The annual forum gives Clinical Tutors from 13 clinical centres the opportunity meet with UCOL staff to discuss the delivery of the programme.

The two-day forum focused on topics including methods of assessment, clinical observation visits, and how UCOL can keep up with changes in the industry.

The forum also included a presentation from James Hayes of Virtual Medical Coaching. The Christchurch-based company utilises a virtual reality application to help teach students radiographic positions and principles.

Students from UCOL’s Bachelor of Applied Science (Medical Imaging Technology) and Certificate of Science and Health got to try out the application.

Students were then given the opportunity to meet with the Clinical Tutors, and find out more about the hospitals and clinics they could do their placements in.

UCOL Medical Imaging Technology Clinical Coordinator Vicki Pratt says the forum was a valuable experience for the Tutors as they were able to gain insight into the whole student experience from the classroom work to the clinical placements.

"Our Medical Imagining students spend over 2400 hours on clinical placements over the course of their degree, so it’s important that we work with the Clinical Tutors to ensure that there is constancy in the delivery of the programme wherever our students go."

"The Virtual Medical Coaching presentation was fantastic, and it was great that the students had the opportunity to speak directly to people from within the industry to gain insight into the clinical experience and build those connections," says Ms Pratt.