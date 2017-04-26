Update: Manawatu Gorge slips

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 14:43

The NZ Transport Agency says geotechnical engineers have further assessed the smaller slip on the Manawatu Gorge and say it is safe for crews to start clearing slip material and stabilising the slope.

Two slips have closed the Manawatu Gorge section of State Highway 3. The smaller of the two is approximately 200m3 at the southern end (Ashhurst) and a larger one of approximately 3,500m3 is at the north/eastern end (Woodville).

It’s expected that the large slip will take three weeks to clear, while the small slip will take about one day.

Transport Agency Highway Manager Ross I’Anson says geotechnical engineers are now assessing the large slip to determine when contractors can begin work on clearing it.

Access to the Balance Bridge and associated businesses is still available and the Manawatu Gorge walking track and carparks at both ends of the gorge road remain open.

Motorists can check the latest information on highway conditions, delays and closures at www.highwayinfo.govt.nz (external link) , or by calling 0800 4 HIGWHAYS (0800 44 44 49).