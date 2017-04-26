PSA aware of sexual harassment allegations made against councillor

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 14:59

The Public Service Association Te PÅ«kenga Here Tikanga Mahi is aware of allegations made against a councillor at Kapiti Coast District Council.

Since the matter is under police investigation, the PSA will not comment on the particulars of the case.

PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says the union will work with any investigation and support any members who have been affected.

"A safe, healthy workplace is essential for Kiwi workers, and that includes being free from sexual harassment and bullying," Mr Barclay says.

The PSA’s 2016 report Workplace Dynamics in the New Zealand Public Service showed nearly 14 per cent of respondents had experienced some form of sexual harassment in the previous 6 months.

"We encourage our members to call out sexual harassment, and employers to take a pro-active approach to dealing with it," Mr Barclay says.

"This includes adopting zero tolerance approaches and properly handling incidents when they occur.

"Through organisers and delegates, the PSA can provide support and assistance to people who are experiencing sexual harassment."

The PSA has prepared a resource for organisers and delegates which can be downloaded here:

https://www.psa.org.nz/sexualharassment