Kiwis vote to help community groups in Good in the Hood

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 14:57

New Zealanders will help address needs in neighbourhoods across the country, when they vote in Z Energy’s Good in the Hood this May.

Good in the Hood is a community funding programme that awards over a million dollars every year to around 800 Kiwi groups doing good for people or the environment in the area around each local Z.

Every Z service station has chosen four groups to support in 2017 and will share $4000 between them. Locals will determine what percentage of the funding goes to each group by voting with an orange token each time they shop at Z in May.

Z Community Manager, Christine Langdon, said the need that each group is addressing will be labelled on the voting booths, so locals can see the impact the funding will have.

"The needs identified by groups range from mentoring local youth, to keeping at-risk families safe, providing lunches for school kids, and removing pests to help native birds return."

"The range of needs has highlighted the scope of help needed across New Zealand. Good in the Hood empowers communities to come up with solutions to these needs," Christine said.

This year all groups were required to have a local representative, resulting in more small, grass-roots groups in the programme than ever before.

"Local groups often know best what change or help is most needed in communities so it’s exciting that Good in the Hood is incubating lots of small groups, to help them get off the ground," Christine said.

On top of the $4000, every Z service station has an additional $1,000 to use for discretionary Good in the Hood neighbourhood support in 2017.

This year environmental groups were eligible to apply for the programme, so Kiwis will be able to vote to support an environmental need at some sites.

To find out more about Good in the Hood, visit www.z.co.nz/goodinthehood.