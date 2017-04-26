Arts Excellence Awards to recognise young talent in the capital

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 15:43

Young performing artists in the Wellington region can get a cash injection towards achieving their dreams thanks to Arts Excellence Awards being offered by The Dame Malvina Major Foundation.

The Dame Malvina Major Foundation helps young New Zealanders in the performing arts achieve their potential by providing education and training opportunities, supporting them to prepare for professional careers. It does this through a range of grants, prizes and scholarships.

Up to $6,000 will be awarded by the Wellington Committee of the Dame Malvina Major Foundation to young Wellingtonians of outstanding ability and real development potential in the performing arts. Previous recipients of Arts Excellence Awards have included baritone Christian Thurston, soprano Isabella Moore, violist Alexa Sangbin Thomson and flautist Hannah Darroch.

George Troup, Chair of the Wellington Committee, said the Committee’s focus was on fostering live performance and supporting the development of young emerging artists in the Wellington region.

"We’ve been distributing Arts Excellence Awards annually to young performers since 2010 and have been able to assist some highly talented voice, flute, viola, piano, organ and bassoon applicants.

"Aside from the recognition of receiving an Arts Excellence Award, the prize money can make a very real contribution towards the cost of tuition for a young person beginning their career in the performing arts." Applications close on Monday 25 May. For more information and how to apply visit www.dmmfoundation.org.nz.