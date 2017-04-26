Concentrix Scholarship program launching for NZ students

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 15:48

Concentrix today announced the launch of a NZD $50,000 scholarship tuition programme to students in partnership with Unitec Institute of Technology. The Concentrix Unitec Leadership Success Scholarship will provide annual tuition grants of NZD $5,000 each to 10 outstanding students of the institute.

The scholarship is intended to support students through a program where they can learn from business professionals and academics. The award is based upon academic achievements, performance at work, character, and leadership potential.

"Through the Concentrix Unitec Leadership Success Scholarship, we want to advance higher education and workforce development. The program reaffirms our commitment to improve employability skills by offering hands-on experience, professional achievements, and personal attributes that make individuals more likely to succeed" said Peter Monk, General Manager, Concentrix Australia and New Zealand. "Our partnership with Unitec to provide scholarships would not only benefit deserving students in New Zealand, it would also provide an opportunity for Concentrix to select and onboard bright candidates for a future role in the organisation," added Monk.

The scholarship is an investment to grow Concentrix’s business with innovative thinkers and young leaders. The application process is rigorous, with candidates required to "win" the scholarship by demonstrating such abilities in action.

Unitec’s Chief Executive Rick Ede said the scholarship was an opportunity to celebrate and support inspirational students. "This is a fantastic programme which recognises students who bring something special to our campus and the wider community through their positive actions and attitudes. The chance to gain work experience and even secure employment with Concentrix, in addition to a generous contribution to the recipients’ education costs, makes this a hugely valuable scholarship."

The program is open to registered domestic part-time or full-time diploma or Bachelors students, first-year and second-year students. Of the 10 scholarships, 6 will be awarded under a diversity category (2 MÄori, 2 Pacifika, and 2 women), and one scholarship each will be awarded for categories of business enterprise and high technology network, health and community network, construction and infrastructure, and community life programs.

After scholarship reward also comes with a "Reward Package" which includes availability of part-time or casual employment within Concentrix, and informal networking opportunities with corporate partners.

Students who fulfill the selection and eligibility criteria and are awarded a scholarship, will receive the scholarship tuition credit through Unitec in the first semester program of 2018. The process of applying for the scholarship will begin on April 26 and will close on June 30. The scholarship recipients will be announced in July, with a formal awards ceremony in August to present the scholarships. Selected students are expected to rigorously follow the scholarship award guidelines to be eligible.