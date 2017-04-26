Firewood piles for residents

|
Wood piles are being placed in each of the three main centres in Hastings, with residents able to help themselves.
Hastings District Council staff are cutting trees knocked over by Cyclone Cook into manageable rings and dropping them at sites in Flaxmere, Havelock North and Hastings.
"There won’t always be firewood there; it will be dropped off as our clean up teams deal with trees across the region," said parks manager Colin Hosford.
Council says people have to put the rings in their vehicles and take them home to chop up. Chainsaws and axes should not be taken to the sites, he said.
"We want to be able to offer this wood to residents able to remove it but our first priority has to be health and safety - if issues arise out of it, we will have to look at a different approach."
The three sites are:
Flaxmere: Chatham Rd, by the gum trees
Havelock North: On the edge of Tainui Reserve, on Keirunga Rd
Hastings: Splash Planet car park; Grove Rd
