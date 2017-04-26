Youth opportunities on the Coromandel Peninsula

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 16:45

We've extended nominations to our Youth in Emergency Services Programme (YES) as we don't quite have the numbers to get it up and running.

The YES programme is designed to strengthen young people's connection to their community by encouraging them to engage with a range of volunteer emergency services through hands-on work in these services.

But we need some young people to step forward and volunteer for this experience to make it happen.

"We don't want to give up on this exciting opportunity just yet and have decided to push back the dates by two weeks to allow more time for nominations," says Helen Flynn, Thames Valley Civil Defence Manager.

There have been a few nominations however a minimum of 15 young people (ages 16-20 years old) are required to successfully run the programme. Initially, nominations were only open to young people living on the east coast of the Coromandel, however we would now like to extend this opportunity to young people living in the Thames and Hauraki Area.

Nominations now close Monday 8 May 2017.

"Everyone that took part in the programme two years ago had a lot of fun and learnt some great skills. Many went on to volunteer for the Fire Service, St John, and LandSAR after enjoying the experience so much," says Mrs Flynn.

If you would like to hear previous experiences from the Youth in Emergency Services programme participants follow this link: http://www.myd.govt.nz/young-people/youth-in-emergency-services.html

About the YES programme:

The programme is a chance for young people living in the Coromandel to get a hands-on introduction of what it's like to be involved with the Coromandel's volunteer emergency services.

The YES programme is run collaboratively with the volunteer Fire Services, St John, Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR), Thames Valley Civil Defence, our Council and local community-based volunteer emergency service partners, Coastguard NZ and Surf Life Saving NZ.

For more information and to download your nomination form see our website www.tcdc.govt.nz/yes.

Send your nominations to: Julie.dennis@tcdc.govt.nz by Monday 8 May 2017.

If you would like help or have any questions about the application process or form, please contact:

Julie Dennis, email: Julie.dennis@tcdc.govt.nz, phone: 07 865 0072 or Amber Baker, email: amber.baker@tcdc.govt.nz.

Looking at a career in the sports and recreation industry?

If you're thinking about a career in sports, recreation, exercise or outdoor recreation industries check out the career pathway maps launched by Skills Active Aotearoa.

Skills Active Aotearoa is the industry training organisation (ITO) for the sports and recreation industries. They promote sport and recreation careers by developing world-class, nationally-recognised qualifications, and supporting managers to train their staff.

Skills Active Aotearoa have launched a new set of career pathway maps for its key industries - sport, community recreation, outdoor recreation, exercise and snowsport.

The maps are designed to help visualise the common and less common channels by which sport and recreation professionals progress through their industries, taking them from new entrants to - potentially - CEOs.

In crisp, colourful style, these posters illustrate how to get started, where to go, and the stepping stones along the way. They are great for secondary students thinking about their post-school options, as well as anyone else interested in working in these fun, dynamic and growing industries.

Electronic versions of the posters are available on the Skills Active website here and schools can order free copies by contacting Skills Active on 0508 4 SKILLS.

Call for passionate, ambitious sport and recreation lovers.

Chief executive Dr Grant Davidson says new Skills Active research launched on December 12, shows that the sport and recreation industries delivered $4.93 billion to New Zealand GDP in 2015, and employed over 75,000 people.

"Skills Active wants to raise the profile of the industries’ careers and get more people into rewarding and meaningful sport and recreation careers," Dr Davidson says.

"Our industries are continuing to grow their contribution to the New Zealand economy. What is more difficult to truly show through the data is the contribution that sport and recreation and professionals make to the hauora or overall wellbeing of New Zealanders, through physical health, psychological health, time spent in nature, community-building and social cohesion," he says.

Dr Davidson says the new posters show some of the pathways that exist in sport and recreation, into senior roles, self-employment, business ownership and more.

"We strive to rank high up on the list of priorities for every New Zealander - taking part in sport and recreation should be right up there behind family and work. Therefore, plenty of passionate, highly-skilled and driven workers are needed," he says.

"These posters are just one of the tools we’ve developed to help build a thriving sport and recreation talent pool, and we have more work planned in the coming year," he says.