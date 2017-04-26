Slips affecting Tauranga walkways

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 17:02

A number of walkways around Tauranga remain closed due to slip damage after severe weather earlier in April.

"After Cyclone Cook there are still a number of slips in reserves around the city on the list to be properly cleared. Minor closures are in place while we make them safe for the public to use," says Tauranga City Council’s Parks and Recreation Manager, Mark Smith.

"Unfortunately this event had quite a significant impact on our parks and reserves, and we’re working through them as quickly as we can. Clearing a slip can be a complex and delicate process, and in some cases we’re going to need to repair tracks and boardwalks."

Impacted walkways include:

A blocked walkway after a slip at Hammond Street reserve.

About three quarters of the Mauao base track will reopen within three weeks, weather depending.

All slips affecting walkways on Mauao that occurred during Cyclone Cook will be cleared, and scouring damage on the track repaired.

An earlier slip on the Pilot Bay side of the mountain will still take at least several weeks to repair.