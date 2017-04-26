Body found in Wattle Bay

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 18:47

Just after 5pm Police were notified that a body had been found by a fisherman in Wattle Bay, Manukau Heads.

Police are still enroute to the scene at this time.

The body will be removed from the scene this evening and the formal identification process will begin.

We will not be able to say tonight whether it is that of a 52 year-old fisherman who went missing six days ago, however Police have notified his family of this development.