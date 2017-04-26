Police name climbers found dead in Fiordland

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 18:52

An Southland police SAR team today recovered the bodies of two climbers from an area below Marian Peak in the Darren Mountains, Fiordland.

The two men were 22-year-old Conor Smith, a Greymouth man who had been living in Queenstown, and 27-year-old Sarwan Chand of Wanaka.

Police extends its condolences to the families of both men.

The matter has now been referred to the coroner.