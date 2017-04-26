Scorching $333,333 win for three Lotto players

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 21:31

The weather may be cooling down, but things are heating up for three Lotto players from Auckland, Morrinsville and Dunedin who each won $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Schofields Stationers Paper Power in Auckland, Paper Plus Morrinsville in Morrinsville and on MyLotto to a player from Dunedin.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $200,000 on Saturday.

With winter sports now kicking off, Kiwis around the country will be getting out and about to support their local teams and clubs.

Lotto NZ’s ‘Thank a Sport Maker’ programme recognises and rewards volunteers that make sport happen. Head to lottovolunteers.co.nz to nominate a sports volunteer and they could win $2,000 worth of sports gear and the chance to win the ultimate team experience.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.