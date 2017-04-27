Passenger dies in fleeing driver incident

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 07:16

At about 3am this morning a Honda vehicle was observed by Police doing a burnout on Mangere Road, Mangere East.

The vehicle was signalled to stop by Police.

However, it fled at high speed along Mangere Road.

Police followed the vehicle for a short distance.

However, Police lost sight of the vehicle prior to Greys Ave, Mangere East.

The vehicle was located shortly after and had collided with a building at the intersection of Mangere and Walmsley Roads.

The male (age unknown) passenger of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the matter will be reported to the IPCA.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area of the Walmsley and Mangere/Massey roads intersection.

The intersection is expected to remain closed until around lunchtime.