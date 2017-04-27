Portion of SH1 Brynderwyn closed due to truck crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
A truck and trailer unit has rolled on SH1 Brynderwyn, between Baldrock Rd and SH12.
A stretch of SH1 is closed in both directions to allow a crane to be brought in to right the truck and trailer.
The road is expected to be closed until further notice.
Local diversions are in place along Mountain Rd and SH12.
The truck driver, a man, has moderate injuries.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.