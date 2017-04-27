Portion of SH1 Brynderwyn closed due to truck crash

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 07:46

A truck and trailer unit has rolled on SH1 Brynderwyn, between Baldrock Rd and SH12.

A stretch of SH1 is closed in both directions to allow a crane to be brought in to right the truck and trailer.

The road is expected to be closed until further notice.

Local diversions are in place along Mountain Rd and SH12.

The truck driver, a man, has moderate injuries.