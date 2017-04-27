Info about Akbari shows something badly wrong at immigration - SST

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 07:42

Sensible Sentencing Trust has learned that Afghani sex offender Sultan Ali Abdul Ali Akbari has, since his release on parole at the end of February, been convicted and sentenced to community detention for harassing women at shopping malls. That is bad enough, but of far greater concern, he has had his parole conditions revised for misbehavior with young girls and women at a Henderson swimming complex.

"How on earth can it be that this man was granted a five year reprieve from deportation when he has reoffended, has had his parole conditions tightened, and received a conviction for harassment of women?" said Trust Legal Advisor David Garrett. "Why was his parole not immediately revoked for breach, rather than simply having further conditions added?" Garrett said.

"Presumably the Immigration Department knew about Akbari’s breach of parole, the subsequent variation to his parole conditions, and his latest conviction, for harassing women. Given those most disturbing circumstances, why on earth was he not deported?" Garrett said.

"If the grant of the reprieve preceded his latest offending, and the complaints of sexual misbehavior made against him, he has now clearly put himself in line for immediate deportation. For unaccountable reasons, Immigration New Zealand said he would not be deported if he did not reoffend within five years. As of 16 March 2017 - a little over a month ago - Akbari had been convicted of harassment of women, and received a community based sentence. That being the case, why is this man still here?" Garrett said.

"It is now clear that Minister Woodhouse’s revoking of Immigration New Zealand’s decision making powers for 14 days is woefully inadequate. Those powers clearly need to be suspended until further notice, and there needs to be a full enquiry not only into the Akbari case, but into decisions made by the department not to deport in similar situations"

"Initially we were supportive of Minister Woodhouse’s actions. Based on the information available at the time, this seemed to be a reasonable and measured response. Given what we now know, it is quite clear that something is badly wrong at Immigration New Zealand, and we call upon the Minister to institute a full public enquiry forthwith" said Garrett.

"In the meantime, Akbari should be put on a plane immediately. His behavior in the short time since he was granted the privilege of parole makes it obvious that he cannot and should not be allowed to remain living amongst us. He is clearly quite unable to control himself around women and girls. He will inevitably reoffend, and the government will be directly responsible for his next victim."