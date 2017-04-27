Diversions after truck crash on SH1 Brynderwyn

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 08:26

There is an updated plan for diversions after a truck and trailer rolled on SH1 Brynderwyn, between Baldrock Rd and SH12.

A stretch of SH1 - between Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd and SH12 - is closed in both directions to allow a crane to be brought in to right the truck and trailer.

The road is expected to be closed until further notice.

Going northbound, diversions are in place along Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd, Mori St, Molesworth Drive, Mangawhai Heads Rd, Cove Rd, The Braigh, before rejoining SH1.

It’s the same route, in reverse, going southbound.

Motorists should expect delays.

Mountain Rd, which was earlier advised as an alternative route, is closed.

The truck driver, a man, has moderate injuries.