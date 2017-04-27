Man found deceased on Papamoa Beach

|
Bay of Plenty Police are attending an incident where a man was found deceased on Papamoa Beach this morning, off Karewa Parade.
A member of the public called emergency services at 7:10am, Thursday 27 April, 2017.
While Police are working to inform family, no further information is available at this time.
