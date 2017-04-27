Warnings in place for severe weather

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 10:31

A front over the Tasman Sea is forecast to move onto Fiordland overnight tonight (Thursday), over the rest of the South Island during Friday morning then become slow-moving over the lower North Island.The front is expected to bring heavy rain to the west of southern and central New Zealand, with the heaviest falls likely in Westland south Otira where at WARNING is now in force.

This WATCH is for the possibility of rainfall amounts reaching warning criteria (for example more than 80mm falling within 15 hours)

in the following areas...

FIORDLAND:

Thursday night and Friday morning.

RANGES OF BULLER:

Friday morning and early afternoon.

TARARUA RANGE:

Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, an associated deep low passes to the south of the South Island during Friday morning, bringing west to northwest gales to southern New Zealand for a time. A WARNING is now if force for Canterbury High Country.

This WATCH is also for the possibility of gales becoming SEVERE about the following areas...

FIORDLAND:

Northerly gales may become severe in exposed places from tonight

(Thursday) to Friday morning.

INLAND PARTS OF SOUTHLAND AND OTAGO, MAINLY IN THE WEST:

North to northwest gales are expected for a time during Friday morning and could briefly become severe in exposed places.

COASTAL SOUTHLAND, STEWART ISLAND AND CLUTHA:

Westerly gales may become severe in exposed places late Friday morning and afternoon.

Forecasters will continue to monitor the situation and advise people in these areas to remain up to date with the latest forecasts in case parts of this WATCH are upgraded to a full WARNING.