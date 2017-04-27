Severe weather warning for Westland and Canterbury

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 10:29

A front over the Tasman Sea is forecast to move onto Fiordland overnight tonight (Thursday) then over the rest of the South Island during Friday morning. The front is expected to bring heavy rain to the west of the South Island, with the heaviest falls likely in Westland south Otira, where 80-100mm may accumulate in a 10 hour period.

People in this area are advised to watch out for rapidly rising rivers and streams, surface flooding and slips.

Meanwhile, an associated deep low passes to the south of the South Island during Friday morning, bringing west to northwest gales to southern New Zealand for a time. Northwest gales are expected in Canterbury High Country during Friday morning and early afternoon, with gusts of 130 km/h in exposed places for a time.

Winds of this strength could cause damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures and make driving hazardous.