Council adopts Disability Policy

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 10:50

Council has adopted its Equity and Access for People with Disabilities Policy at this month’s Council meeting, following significant consultation with stakeholders.

Council’s Policy Analyst, Anna Goble, said the Policy, which was reviewed every four years, followed consultation with the disability community to determine which issues had arisen since the previous Policy.

"The updated Policy is similar to its predecessor in terms of what outcomes Council is interested in achieving. In this review the style of the Policy was updated to incorporate the widely accepted ‘people with disabilities’ term, as well as looking to include measurables for Council to ensure we are meeting our responsibilities.

"Staff worked alongside other businesses and people in the community, as well as attending workshops organised by the Office of Disability Issues to ensure this Policy was in line with the New Zealand Disability Strategy. Thanks to all those who submitted, particularly those with disabilities, for guiding Council to achieving this Policy," Ms Goble said.

The Policy will be reviewed in four years at the same time as the New Zealand Disability Strategy.