Alternative route following crash on SH1 in Brynderwyn

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 10:56

The alternative route available to traffic after a truck and trailer crash on SH1, Brynderwyn is now blocked due to a separate crash.

This latest crash - reported to Police after 9am - occurred on Cove Rd, Mangawhai, between Woodleigh Lane and Bream Tail Rd.

A truck carrying hazardous material has gone off the road.

Nothing is leaking from the truck, but emergency services require a safe space around the scene.

The original crash on SH1 at Brynderwyn remains partially open to traffic after a truck and trailer rolled about 4am this morning.

That crash happened between Baldrock Rd and SH12, and a crane will be used to move the truck and trailer.

Stop/Go signs for north and southbound traffic on SH1 are being used on the northbound passing lane.

Motorists should expect to queue and will experience delays.

It is not yet known when either route will be fully reopened.