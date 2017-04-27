Deceased man at Papamoa Beach

|
The man who died at Papamoa Beach this morning was a 60-year-old local man.
Police are still working to notify family members.
The matter has been referred to the Coroner and Police will assist with the investigation into the cause of his unexplained death.
