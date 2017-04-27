Alterations to Grey St pruning project

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 11:46

A pruning operation on trees on Hamilton’s Grey St will continue tomorrow (Friday, 28 April) to minimise disruption next week.

The pruning of the significant trees along Hamilton East’s main street was scheduled for two days this week (Wednesday 26 April and Thursday 27 April), and three days next week (Tuesday 2 May, Wednesday 3 May and Thursday 4 May).

However, with schools set to return next week and wet weather also forecast, the Council’s City Parks staff undertaking the pruning work will do an extra day on the job this week to advance the project and minimise disruption to traffic.

Next week’s planned work has also been brought forward a day, and will now encompass Monday 1 May, Tuesday 2 May and Wednesday 3 May, with staff aiming to finish the job as quickly as possible.

The pruning job includes traffic control measures and motorists are being urged to use alternative routes to avoid disruption, congestion and delay. Completing the work sooner will reduce the inconvenience for motorists using Grey St.

The pruning work is moving gradually south, down Grey St toward Cobham Dr and Hamilton Gardens.

Traffic control is in place from 9am to 4pm today and tomorrow, and from 9am to 2.30pm next week.