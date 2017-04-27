Monthly regional tourism estimates for March 2017

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 12:04

Tourism expenditure grew in all regions over the year to March 2017, according to the latest Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) today.

The fastest growing region was the West Coast, which increased 11 per cent to $522 million in the year ending March 2017, followed by Nelson (up 10 per cent to $343 million) and Tasman (up 10 per cent to $303 million).

Spending has increased in all regions over the year to March 2017 with most regions also seeing a growth in spending in the month of March, compared with the same month last year.

United States visitor spending continued its strong upward trend, with a national average of 22 per cent growth over the year to March 2017. Spending by United States visitors was particularly strong in Auckland (up 26 per cent).

The earthquakes last November also continue to have an acute effect on tourist spending in North Canterbury, which saw an 27 per cent fall in tourism spending in the month of March 2017 (to $27 million) compared with the month of March 2016 ($37 million).