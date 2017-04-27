Avondale Police want to hear from good samaritans

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 13:16

Statement by Det Sgt Richard Sami, Avondale Police

Police would like to hear from three women who stopped and gave a ride to a woman in distress, after she was attacked in Dominion Road earlier this month.

Between 2.30am-3am on Sunday 2 April, the victim (aged in her mid-twenties) had just got out of a taxi and was walking along Dominion Road near to the intersection of Mt Albert Road.

A dark-coloured vehicle stopped next to her and a man, believed to be the sole occupant, got out of the car.

He dragged the woman into the back seat and threatened her.

She managed to fight him off and get out of the car and the man then drove off.

Shortly after, a car with three good Samaritans saw the upset woman and stopped to help her.

They gave the victim a ride home, to the Onehunga area.

"We’ve made a number of enquiries over the past few weeks as we continue our search for the offender, but we also want to speak to the 3 women who helped the victim.

If you were one of the good Samaritans, please get in touch with the Avondale Police as soon as possible" says Detective Sergeant Richard Sami.

"We’d also like to reassure the public that we are treating this very seriously.

Everyone has the right to be safe and feel safe and we want to identify and locate this man as soon as possible" he says.

The victim was wearing white jeans, a grey t-shirt and black high heels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Avondale CIB on 021 191 2909.

Information can also be given anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.