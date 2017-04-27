Passenger named who died in fleeing driver incident

|
Police are continuing to make enquiries into a fleeing driver incident which occurred in Mangere early this morning.
Police can now confirm the passenger of the vehicle who died at the scene was a 27-year-old man from Counties Manukau.
Police are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.
The 29-year-old disqualified driver remains in Middlemore Hospital in a stable condition.
Police cannot rule out the possibility that charges will be laid against him, however we are not in a position to comment on specifics while enquiries are ongoing.
The scene has now been cleared and the road has reopened.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating along with a senior Detective.
Police have referred the matter to the IPCA, as is standard practice.
