Passenger named who died in fleeing driver incident

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 13:26

Police are continuing to make enquiries into a fleeing driver incident which occurred in Mangere early this morning.

Police can now confirm the passenger of the vehicle who died at the scene was a 27-year-old man from Counties Manukau.

Police are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.

The 29-year-old disqualified driver remains in Middlemore Hospital in a stable condition.

Police cannot rule out the possibility that charges will be laid against him, however we are not in a position to comment on specifics while enquiries are ongoing.

The scene has now been cleared and the road has reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating along with a senior Detective.

Police have referred the matter to the IPCA, as is standard practice.