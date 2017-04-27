Waikato Museum recognised for tourism excellence

Thursday, 27 April, 2017 - 13:23

Waikato Museum is among the first visitor attractions in the country to be awarded Qualmark’s highest level of quality assurance, under new Tourism New Zealand guidelines.

Qualmark is Tourism New Zealand’s official quality assurance organisation, providing visitors with a trusted guide to the best travel experiences on offer.

The Qualmark programme was recently revitalised, to recognise tourism businesses reaching the highest sustainable standards in New Zealand, across four key categories: Economic, Environmental, People, and Health and Safety.

Following an in-depth on-site review of its processes and systems, Waikato Museum has earned the prestigious new Qualmark Gold Sustainable Tourism Business Award.

It is evidence Waikato Museum is committed to protecting New Zealand’s natural environment, enhancing connections with local communities, while also delivering a quality, safe experience for all visitors.

"[Waikato Museum] has some fantastic systems in place," says Qualmark Tourism Business Advisor Rob Finlayson.

"The Health and Safety staff engagements are second to none I have seen and are something that Waikato Museum, its staff and Hamilton City Council should be very proud of."

Of the 40 assessment criteria, Waikato Museum received the highest grade of Best Practice in 25, and the second-highest grade (Excellent Sustainable Practices) in a further 11.

Waikato Museum Director Cherie Meecham says the award is a reflection of the museum’s commitment to excellence.

"Waikato Museum is constantly holding itself to the highest standards," she says.

"The outcomes required to achieve the Qualmark Gold Award are firmly embedded in our workplace, so we were easily able to demonstrate that we meet the criteria.

"Providing the best experience for our visitors is the primary objective of the hard work we do, and the Qualmark Gold Award is a fantastic cherry on top."